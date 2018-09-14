Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,953,281 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,549,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,605,000 after purchasing an additional 61,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 226,446 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. National Alliance Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

