Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) PT Raised to $3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ OBLN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.24.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. equities analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Parters Vii L. P. Domain acquired 1,648,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,013.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 54,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 315,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 288.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

