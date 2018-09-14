Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Receives $45.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th.
In related news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $344,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OAK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $48.05.
Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oaktree Capital Group
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.
