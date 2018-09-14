Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Receives $45.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $344,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 1,310.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. 2,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.75 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

