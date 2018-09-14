NVR, Inc. (NVR) Holdings Cut by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price target (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,341.50.

NVR opened at $2,638.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,558.27 and a 1-year high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.21 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,722.12, for a total transaction of $293,988.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,727.09, for a total value of $2,727,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,413.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $5,734,359. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

