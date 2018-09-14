nUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $979,694.00 (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One nUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00015340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nUSD has a total market capitalization of $979,694.00 and $199,172.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nUSD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00279326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00153218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.90 or 0.06403861 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD’s total supply is 1,243,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,899 tokens. The official website for nUSD is havven.io . nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

nUSD Token Trading

nUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

