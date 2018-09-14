Nuls (NULS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Nuls (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Nuls has a market cap of $46.35 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Nuls was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuls token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00017938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, DragonEX and OKEx. In the last week, Nuls has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00277512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00151366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.05806171 BTC.

Nuls Profile

Nuls’ genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nuls’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nuls is steemit.com/@nuls . The Reddit community for Nuls is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nuls is nuls.io . Nuls’ official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuls

Nuls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, QBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

