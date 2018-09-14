NRG Energy Inc (NRG) EVP Sells $881,664.00 in Stock

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.24. 2,666,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,134,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 550,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

