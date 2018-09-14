Novocure’s (NVCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a report issued on Thursday.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novocure from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41. Novocure has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 3.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $713,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,027,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,869 shares of company stock worth $12,588,047. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Novocure by 28.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Novocure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

