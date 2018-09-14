Northstar Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Andeavor (ANDV)

Northstar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Andeavor comprises approximately 2.4% of Northstar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDV. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 114.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 719.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 118.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $3,712,923.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,553.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,141 shares of company stock worth $37,938,978. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ANDV stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. Andeavor has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. equities analysts anticipate that Andeavor will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANDV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andeavor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

