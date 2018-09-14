Nordstrom (JWN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/10/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2018 – Nordstrom had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

9/4/2018 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2018 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They wrote, “We remain NEUTRAL. JWN reported 2Q18 EPS of $0.95, above our est, on a better-than-expected comp result (+4%), with gross margin aided by new revenue recognition standards. The new standard recognizes in-transit sales at shipment (rather than deferred); the impact this year was elevated due to a high volume of e-commerce sales at the end of the quarter (+100bps to sales growth; +$30mn to gross profit, or ~75bps, by our estimates). Management expects this to reverse in 3Q. Net sales rose 7.1% to $3.98bn (vs. our +4% est). Gross margin was up 90bps (vs. our -10bps estimate) and SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue increased 65bps (vs. our +10bps). Credit revenue rose 14.5% to $87mn, in line. Operating income of $246mn was above our estimate of $223mn.””

8/10/2018 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Nordstrom had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

JWN stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 118,161 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $6,294,436.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,525,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,546,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,144 shares of company stock worth $13,107,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

