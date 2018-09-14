Nordex (NDX1) Given a €7.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDX1. Nord/LB set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.49 ($9.88).

ETR NDX1 opened at €9.10 ($10.58) on Thursday. Nordex has a 52 week low of €7.09 ($8.24) and a 52 week high of €14.35 ($16.69).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

