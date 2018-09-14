Nimiq (NIM) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $214,432.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nimiq

NIM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 3,464,005,988 coins and its circulating supply is 2,148,329,553 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com . The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network . Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

