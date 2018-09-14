Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $16.35 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 324,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 461,757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,904,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,819,000 after acquiring an additional 279,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.94 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

