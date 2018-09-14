Nexthera Capital LP Invests $8.23 Million in Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 596,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,000. Endocyte accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nexthera Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nexthera Capital LP owned approximately 0.85% of Endocyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 14.7% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 12.2% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Endocyte during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endocyte during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Endocyte during the second quarter valued at $149,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECYT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.23. Endocyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. analysts anticipate that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Beth Taylor sold 7,892 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $157,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,591 shares of company stock worth $185,623. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECYT shares. BidaskClub raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Endocyte in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

