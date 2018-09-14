Nexthera Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Versartis Inc (VSAR) Stock

Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Versartis by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Versartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Versartis by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,426,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Versartis by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Versartis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Versartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of Versartis stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.91. Versartis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.99 and a current ratio of 16.99.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.69. equities research analysts expect that Versartis Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

