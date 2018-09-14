Nexthera Capital LP Has $31.46 Million Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,694 shares during the period. Immunomedics accounts for approximately 4.9% of Nexthera Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nexthera Capital LP owned 0.79% of Immunomedics worth $31,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,069,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Immunomedics by 4,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 152,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Immunomedics by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 124.54% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

