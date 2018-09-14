Nextdecade (NEXT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nextdecade and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NEXT stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.80.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. analysts forecast that Nextdecade will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextdecade during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 44.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 202.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 109,373 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

