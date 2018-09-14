NewMarket Co. (NEU) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in NewMarket by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NewMarket by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in NewMarket by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $397.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $358.33 and a 1 year high of $437.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.00 million. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NewMarket from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

