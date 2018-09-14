New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,773 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EDU. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

