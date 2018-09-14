Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

NFLX stock opened at $368.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.55 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total transaction of $33,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,128,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,229 shares of company stock worth $148,958,229. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

