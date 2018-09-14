netBit Trading 56.6% Higher This Week (NBIT)

netBit (CURRENCY:NBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One netBit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, netBit has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. netBit has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of netBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006804 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00245994 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00058200 BTC.

netBit Coin Profile

netBit (CRYPTO:NBIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

netBit Coin Trading

netBit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as netBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire netBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase netBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

