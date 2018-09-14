Neil Gagnon Sells 28,616 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 28,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $414,073.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,757.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 7th, Neil Gagnon sold 102,869 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,465,883.25.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Neil Gagnon sold 61,020 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $863,433.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Neil Gagnon sold 21,192 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $296,688.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Neil Gagnon sold 18,013 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $252,182.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Neil Gagnon sold 8,509 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $119,126.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Neil Gagnon sold 14,601 shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $204,414.00.

General Finance Co. Common Stock stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

General Finance Co. Common Stock Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

