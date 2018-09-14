Natixis Has $7.61 Million Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in WestRock were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on WestRock and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

