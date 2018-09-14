Natixis Has $10.22 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Zoetis by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,309,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

ZTS opened at $89.70 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,488,185 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

