National Instruments Corp (NATI) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in National Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $87,595.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $766,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,457,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,775,545.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,835 shares of company stock valued at $25,803,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

