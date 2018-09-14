National Beverage (FIZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on National Beverage from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.78. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,474. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.40 million. research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $32,123,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 48.4% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 590,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Beverage by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after buying an additional 186,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $15,602,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

