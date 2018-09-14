Natera Inc (NTRA) CEO Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 403,462 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 403,462 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $10,046,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 185,163 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $4,653,146.19.

NTRA traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 37,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,987. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Natera had a negative return on equity of 752.93% and a negative net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Natera from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

