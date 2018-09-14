Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $5,763.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 17,892,210 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.