Myriad (XMY) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $6,085.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 155.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,604,579,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.