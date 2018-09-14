Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.15.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

