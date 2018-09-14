Morgan Stanley Has $330.16 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,133 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Moody’s worth $330,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $179.26 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $134.42 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.00%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.