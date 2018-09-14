Morgan Stanley Has $303.99 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,622,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $303,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 199,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.83%.

ETE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

In other Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $438,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,061.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,503.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

