Morgan Stanley Has $284.94 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 452,364 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Becton Dickinson and worth $284,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $261.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

