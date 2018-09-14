Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.57 ($5.00).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGAM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.49) to GBX 390 ($5.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.30) to GBX 420 ($5.47) in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

MGAM stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 326.60 ($4.25). 196,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.80 ($4.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.59), for a total value of £34,788.16 ($45,314.78).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

