Moody’s Co. (MCO) Stake Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,362 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 3.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of Moody’s worth $139,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

MCO opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $134.42 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

In other news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

