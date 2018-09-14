Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,831,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after purchasing an additional 604,939 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $58.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

