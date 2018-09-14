Monroe Capital (MRCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) in a research report report published on Monday. National Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

“ Monroe offered $60.0 million of 5.75% five-year unsecured notes with the underwriters being granted a 15% overallotment which we expect to be taken up in full. With the overallotment exercise and fees paid to underwriters, we model net proceeds to Monroe to total $66.5 million.



 The company was wise to offer the notes when they did, in our opinion. Despite some widening in the BSL market credit spreads continue to remain very tight. We believe that the recent pushback by lenders in the BSL market from both a pricing and protection standpoint likely means spreads will widen in the beginning of 2019.



 MRCC was able to offer and price its unsecured notes ahead of any material spread widening which would have likely caused the coupon on notes offered after such widening occurred to be significantly higher than what the company was currently able to achieve.



 We note that the notes were attractively priced with Monroe’s credit facility having an effective interest cost of 4.93% during the 2Q18 quarter, less than 100 bps lower than the notes offered by Monroe. If LIBOR continues to increase and/or the amendment of the facility to reflect reduced asset coverage increases the spread over LIBOR, the coupon on the notes will look that much better for Monroe.



 The company was upbeat about its pipeline on the earnings call for the 6/30/18 quarter and we think that the proceeds from the notes will be used to pay down the credit facility balance to $95.5 million from $125.6 million Q/Q with the rest of the proceeds being used to fund portfolio growth. At 9/30/18 we expect that the revolving credit facility will be 35% of funding, 2023 notes 22%, and SBA debentures 43%. We expect the $9.0 million overallotment exercise to fall into 4Q18. With the market remaining highly competitive we expect the company to prioritize growth in the SLF.



 We are revising our 2018 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.54 from $1.55 and our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.58 from $1.60. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $16 price target.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $13.67 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $286.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Golman acquired 8,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 43.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

