Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.09. 11,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,594. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $100.26 and a 52 week high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $139.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $2,659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,726,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $2,059,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,127,617.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,259 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,897. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

