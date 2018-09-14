Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 340 ($4.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 320.77 ($4.18).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.69) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 369 ($4.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

