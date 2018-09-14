Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Stock

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,369,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,455,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after buying an additional 717,980 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,324,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after buying an additional 325,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $27.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

