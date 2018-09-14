Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $143.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

