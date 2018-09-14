Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 289,182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 680.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000.

IJR opened at $88.83 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.19 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

