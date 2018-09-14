Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,429.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:STIP opened at $98.70 on Friday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,750.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,005.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.