Mimecast (MIME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mimecast from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

MIME opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -214.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $245,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,104.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Murray sold 213,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $8,848,124.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,349,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 620,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,547,761. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mimecast by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mimecast by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mimecast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mimecast by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

