Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,204,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,859,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Concho Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $141.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.