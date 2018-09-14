Millennium Management LLC Purchases 2,699,696 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,689,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,699,696 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $219,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,276,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,349,747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285,268 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,240,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,672,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,928,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.27 on Friday. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

