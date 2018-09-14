Millennium Management LLC Acquires 569,310 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 569,310 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millennium Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of CSX worth $309,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

CSX stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

