MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise Sells 500 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $17,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $85,927.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.61 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 295,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

