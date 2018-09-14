Microsoft (MSFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.49.

Shares of MSFT opened at $112.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,042 shares of company stock valued at $71,264,850. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 71,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

