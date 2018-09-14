Metso Oyj (MXCYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $925.86 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.05%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through Minerals and Flow Control segments. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, lokotrack mobile plants, NW portable and rapid plants, rock breakers, air classifiers, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

